ALL4 Mining: Best Free Bitcoin (BTC) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cloud Mining Platform Regulated in the UK

CryptoNews
2025/06/21 00:40
RWAX
APP$0.004886-0.52%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08879-6.66%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17081+1.80%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.00000011+25.00%
Term Finance
TERM$0.439-0.22%

ALL4 Mining, a UK-regulated free cloud mining platform offering mining services for Bitcoin, Ripple, Dogecoin and many more, is pleased to announce the launch of its new mobile app. This timely launch enables users to access and manage their cloud mining investments anytime, anywhere, further democratizing cryptocurrency mining.

Key highlights of the mobile app launch:

Seamless mobile mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.

Enhanced security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are.

Instant rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in.

Diverse contract options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.

Convenient settlement: The platform accepts more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement

24/7 reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.

ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience.

“The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – ​​experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $1,000, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.”

Simple steps to start cloud mining with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns on mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:

BTC basic computing power: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8

LTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $600, contract period: 6 days, daily income of $7.26, expiration income: $600 + $43.56

BTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income of $42.9, expiration income: $3,000 + $858

DOGE [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $75, expiration income: $5,000 + $2,250

BTC [advanced computing power contract]: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 40 days, daily income of $166, expiration income: $10,000 + $6,640

BTC [advanced computing power contract]: investment amount: 50,000 USD, contract period: 48 days, daily income: USD 910, maturity income: USD 50,000 + USD 43,680

BTC [Super Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: USD 150,000, contract period: 50 days, daily income: USD 2,925, maturity income: USD 150,000 + USD 146,250

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.

Get Started Now

Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.

Contact:

Email: info@all4mining.com

Website: all4mining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,947.24+0.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001809+1.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000985-13.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.010305+3.43%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000077+11.59%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,947.24+0.59%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+24.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011769-5.37%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold