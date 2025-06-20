Parataxis seals $18m deal to launch Bitcoin treasury on KOSDAQ

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:11
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.05108+0.68%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001302+14.71%

Following the lead of Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, Parataxis is bringing Wall Street’s Bitcoin treasury strategy to Korea with an $18 million takeover of Bridge Bio, signaling deeper institutional crypto penetration.

In a press release on June 20, Parataxis Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in Bridge Biotherapeutics for KRW 25 billion (about $18 million).

The deal, pending shareholder approval, will see the biotech outfit rebranded as Parataxis Korea, a publicly traded, Bitcoin (BTC)-native treasury company listed on South Korea’s KOSDAQ exchange. Edward Chin, Parataxis’ founder, and Andrew Kim, a partner at its affiliate Parataxis Capital, will join the board, with Kim stepping in as CEO.

Bitcoin’s corporate wave hits Korea

Parataxis Korea plans to deploy an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury strategy built around disciplined capital allocation, governance transparency, and long-term accumulation.

According to Parataxis executives, the soon-to-be-renamed successor of Bridge Biotherapeutics will be structured as a hybrid to retain its biotech arm while adding a BTC-centric financial strategy layered on top. James Jungkue Lee, co-founder of Bridge Bio, will lead the core biotech business.

Parataxis is joining an established movement. The company points to Strategy’s massive 582,000 BTC treasury and Metaplanet’s 10,000 BTC holdings as successful precedents for their Korean venture.

And the trend is growing: according to Standard Chartered, at least 61 publicly listed firms not native to crypto have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies in recent months, a number that has doubled since April, underscoring how BTC is emerging as an alternative, not speculative, reserve asset for established companies.

For all the enthusiasm, the strategy isn’t without risks. Charles Schwab’s recent analysis warns that companies overexposed to Bitcoin risk liquidity crunches if prices plummet. Standard Chartered estimates a drop below $90,000 could wipe out half of corporate BTC treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,947.24+0.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001809+1.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000985-13.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.010305+3.43%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000077+11.59%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,947.24+0.59%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+24.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011769-5.37%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold