SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

99Bitcoins
2025/06/20 17:53
Threshold
T$0.01566+0.83%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.1641-35.11%
DROP
DROP$0.00000947+149.86%

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place.

Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to accept payment that might lose value before they can even count the day’s earnings.

SpacePay tackles this exact problem with its payment platform that features instant fiat conversion, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and a tiny 0.5% transaction fee. The London-based startup has already raised over $1.1 million in its ongoing presale, with $SPY tokens currently priced at $0.003181.

How SpacePay Fixes Crypto’s Biggest Problem

Most crypto payment systems fail because they dump all the risk on merchants. When someone pays with cryptocurrency, the business owner is basically gambling that prices won’t crash before they can convert to regular money.

SpacePay completely eliminates this worry. When a customer pays with crypto, the merchant gets their local currency immediately. A $50 lunch stays exactly $50 in the restaurant’s bank account, even if Bitcoin takes a nosedive five minutes later.

The system works by locking in the exchange rate the moment a payment starts. If crypto markets go wild during those few seconds, SpacePay absorbs any losses. The merchant just sees a normal payment hitting their account without any drama.

This protection removes the biggest barrier that’s kept mainstream businesses from accepting digital currencies. Shop owners don’t need to become crypto experts or watch price charts all day. They simply get paid in the currency they need to pay their bills.

Making Crypto Payments Work with Existing Equipment

Here’s where most crypto payment companies get it wrong. They expect businesses to buy expensive new terminals and train staff on complicated systems. That’s a tough sell for a corner store already struggling with overhead costs.

SpacePay takes a smarter approach. Their system works with the Android payment terminals that businesses already have. A simple software update is all it takes to start accepting crypto alongside credit cards.

Customers find the payment process surprisingly simple. They point their usual crypto wallet at a QR code, double-check the amount, and they’re finished. Nobody has to mess with long wallet addresses or stand around waiting for blockchain confirmations. The entire thing wraps up in a few seconds.

Since SpacePay works with more than 325 different wallets, people can use whatever app they already have installed. Someone might prefer MetaMask while their friend swears by Trust Wallet or uses some lesser-known option – SpacePay handles them all without missing a beat.

Visit SpacePay Presale

Slashing Payment Fees That Hurt Small Businesses

Credit card companies have been taking big bites out of small business revenue for years. Most merchants lose between 2.5% and 3.5% on every transaction. That might not sound like much until you add it up at the end of the month.

Consider a local bookstore with $30,000 in monthly sales. Traditional payment processors would grab about $900 in fees every month. With SpacePay’s 0.5% rate, those fees drop to just $150. That’s an extra $750 staying in the business each month.

These savings come from cutting out the middlemen. When you swipe a credit card, your payment bounces between multiple companies before reaching the merchant days later. Each step adds costs. SpacePay creates a more direct path using blockchain technology. It keeps transactions secure without all the extra fees.

When you’re running a small business with barely any wiggle room, saving money on payment fees actually matters. That cash could help restock popular items, cover the electric bill, or let you slip an extra twenty into someone’s paycheck.

The $SPY Token Powers the Payment Ecosystem

Behind SpacePay’s payment platform sits the $SPY token, which offers holders several benefits beyond just price speculation. Token holders get voting rights on platform decisions, monthly loyalty rewards, and early access to new features.

The revenue-sharing model stands out as particularly interesting. As more businesses use SpacePay for transactions, a portion of those 0.5% fees flows back to token holders. This creates a system where everyone benefits when the platform grows.

From the total supply of 34 billion tokens, the distribution shows thoughtful planning. The remaining tokens go toward building the platform, forming partnerships, marketing efforts, and rewarding users.

This setup gives token holders a genuine stake in SpacePay’s future. Rather than sitting on the sidelines hoping prices go up, they get to influence how the company grows and changes.

Getting involved in the SpacePay presale doesn’t require jumping through hoops. Visit SpacePay’s official website and connect your crypto wallet. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDT, USDC, or even regular bank cards for those new to crypto.

With $SPY tokens currently priced at $0.003181, you can select your desired amount and complete the transaction following the on-screen instructions.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,953.03+0.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001812+1.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000985-13.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.010321+3.67%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000077+14.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,953.03+0.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00704+24.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011794-6.21%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold