Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:20
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06385-3,68%
Movement
MOVE$0,1472-2,06%

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization.

In an exclusive interview with China Business Network, Group President of Animoca Brands Evan Auyang stated that the web3 has entered into a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom in anticipation for the region’s new Stablecoin Ordinance coming into effect.

According to Auyang, the purpose of the joint venture is to open the door for Animoca Brands to pursue a stablecoin issuer license and set up an established web3-based ecosystem for users to utilize its native stablecoin.

“We currently have a joint venture company through which we intend to apply for a license to issue stablecoins . The specific details will be announced at a later time,” said Auyang in his statement.

The firm aims to mobilize customers into web3 through application scenarios at the same time. In order to establish an ecosystem that can drive customers to shift from web2 to web3 would require collaboration with leading companies in different industries, such as Standard Chartered and Telecom.

“Our group is responsible for the development of native Web3 application scenarios, Standard Chartered Bank is responsible for driving bank customer resources, and Hong Kong Telecom focuses on reaching retail customers,” explained Auyang.

Animoca Brands plans to use HKD-pegged stablecoin for three purposes: to carry out transactions within the firm’s gaming and NFT ecosystems, cross-border trade settlements and to popularize HKD-backed stablecoins on an international scale.

After the United States passed the GENIUS Act with the purpose of advancing its stablecoin market, Hong Kong industry players like Animoca Brands and JD.com have been preparing themselves for the issuance of a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The move is aimed at carving a place in the market for Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat U.S. stablecoin dominance.

On June 6, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced that it will start implementing its stablecoin regulation, the Stablecoin Ordinance in August 2025. The new law would allow for companies to register for a license to issued stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108 953,03+0,68%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001812+1,28%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000985-13,67%
Wink
LIKE$0,010321+3,67%
Ideaology
IDEA$0,000077+14,92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108 953,03+0,68%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000682+1,79%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00704+24,82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000472-5,78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,0068+8,28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,011794-6,21%
Three Protocol
THREE$0,00375+0,53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold