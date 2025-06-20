Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027 PANews 2025/06/20 07:27

PANews reported on June 20 that according to PR Newswire, Semler Scientific , a US listed company, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy and set a three-year Bitcoin reserve target: at least 10,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025 , 42,000 by the end of 2026 , and 105,000 by the end of 2027. The company will promote Bitcoin accumulation through equity, debt financing and operating cash flow. Chairman Eric Semler said that Burnett 's joining will help the company's long-term Bitcoin strategic goals. Since adopting Bitcoin as the main reserve asset in 2024 , the company has achieved a Bitcoin yield of approximately 287% and a book profit of US$ 177 million.