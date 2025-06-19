South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF PANews 2025/06/19 22:32

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.