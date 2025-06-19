XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06408-3.58%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.075-58.78%

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with Arab Bank Switzerland to roll out a new Bitcoin (BTC) yield product, marking one of the first instances of a traditional Swiss private bank offering such a service directly to clients.

The product, designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking yield on idle Bitcoin, combines the bank’s established digital asset infrastructure with XBTO’s proprietary “Diamond Hands” strategy, an options-based approach aimed at generating yield while accumulating Bitcoin during market dips.

Romain Braud, Head of Digital Assets at Arab Bank Switzerland, said the offering is fully integrated into the bank’s wealth management services, ensuring institutional oversight and regulatory compliance.

The partnership represents a significant step in crypto’s slow but steady penetration into the private banking mainstream. While institutions have dipped their toes into custody and token exposure, few have ventured into active yield strategies under a regulated, client-facing structure.

For Arab Bank Switzerland, the development builds on its Bitcoin custody services, which it has offered through a partnership with Taurus since 2019. The move could pressure competitors to follow suit, accelerating crypto’s assimilation into private banking’s inner sanctum.

At the same time, XBTO has further cemented its role as a bridge between institutional crypto strategies and traditional wealth management. The firm’s “Diamond Hands” strategy has now gained the imprimatur of a Swiss private bank, a rare stamp of legitimacy in an industry still wary of unregulated crypto products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011907-3.97%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,898.44+0.57%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712+25.57%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
Bonk
BONK$0.00002198-3.21%
SOON
SOON$0.1586+4.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:39

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

The suspected Arthapala address recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours