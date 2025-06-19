Musk posted a picture of an expression similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform PANews 2025/06/19 19:59

MUSK $0,0003204 -14,69% PEPE $0,00001021 +3,23%

PANews reported on June 19 that Tesla CEO Musk posted an emoticon picture similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform about 20 minutes ago.