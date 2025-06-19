Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:48
Trustswap
SWAP$0,09564+1,34%
FUND
FUND$0,03--%
U Coin
U$0,01242+2,98%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00716+24,09%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000522-4,57%

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock.

The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in connecting traditional finance with DeFi. It sets a new standard for how tokenized assets are accessed and composed on-chain. Thanks to a new liquidity fund smart contract, qualified users onboarded through Securitize can now perform atomic swaps between BUIDL and USDtb around the clock.

As a result, holders of BUIDL, or BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, now have unlimited access to a variety of DeFi strategies that already incorporate USDtb. USDtb, which has a circulating supply of over $113 million, is primarily backed by BUIDL and offers a stable, composable, and yield-exposed dollar on-chain.

The integration was built by Securitize and Ethena (ENA) Labs, extending a partnership that began with the launch of the Converge blockchain in March this year. It enables asset holders to switch between programmable dollars and tokenized treasuries without the need for off-chain middlemen. This opens up new trading options and liquidity for both CeFi and DeFi participants. 

BUIDL’s expanding role in crypto infrastructure is further demonstrated by its recent listing as collateral on Deribit and Crypto.com. The fund now dominates roughly 40% of the $7.3 billion tokenized U.S. Treasuries market, with strong inflows from institutions seeking regulated yield exposure.

At first, Ethena Labs held up to 90% of USDtb’s reserves in BUIDL but has since stopped making additional allocations. However, USDtb is still closely related to the liquidity and performance of the fund. 

Systemic risks are introduced by the deep reserve concentration in BUIDL. If BUIDL were to face redemption bottlenecks or regulatory scrutiny, USDtb’s backing could be tested. However, with verified reserves and audited smart contracts, the system aims to balance transparency with capital efficiency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,0068+8,28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,011968-3,63%
Three Protocol
THREE$0,00375+0,53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108 907,69+0,67%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000682+1,79%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00713+17,65%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000472-5,78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
Bonk
BONK$0,00002195-3,30%
SOON
SOON$0,1564+2,28%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:39

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io