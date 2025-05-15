The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

PANews
2025/05/15 16:24

Author: Zen, PANews

Traditional Web2 platforms are usually controlled by centralized companies, and the data and traffic value generated by users are aggregated and commercialized by the platform, making it difficult for users to directly gain value from their own content creation or interaction. According to the principles of "decentralization, user ownership and value consensus" emphasized by Web3, users' attention and content value should be directly controlled by the users themselves.

There are many projects in the Web3 industry that have tried to explore user sovereignty and value distribution, and Web3 consumer entertainment platform T-Rex is one of them. The project recently completed a $17 million Pre-Seed financing, with investors including Portal Ventures, Framework Ventures and Arbitrum Gaming Ventures.

T‑Rex is designed for consumer entertainment and content distribution. It is led by Everest Venture Group (EVG) and is committed to bringing mainstream Internet users and content creators into the Web3 ecosystem. Through the concept of "attention economy", it records users' interactive behaviors on social media and video platforms on the chain and gives cryptographic rewards, aiming to solve the "digital ghost town" phenomenon and "mercenary user" problems in the blockchain ecosystem.

Targeting the “attention engine” of ordinary consumers

The core goal of T‑Rex is to become the infrastructure of the Web3 attention layer: through browser plug-ins (Chrome extensions), the built-in distribution and incentive mechanism of the Web2 platform and the blockchain is realized, so that users can naturally obtain token rewards in the social, video and entertainment environments they are accustomed to. The user groups that T‑Rex targets are mainly ordinary consumer-level users, such as netizens who use social entertainment platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter on a daily basis, as well as content creators, game players, etc. These groups have a high degree of participation in entertainment content.

The T‑Rex technology stack is built with the Nitro engine provided by Arbitrum Orbit. It inherits the advantages of Arbitrum's customizable chain, achieves ultra-high throughput, low latency and extremely low transaction costs, and meets the needs of consumer-level applications for instant response. Its core innovation is the Proof-of-Engagement (PoE) consensus mechanism: the platform uses browser plug-ins to covertly capture users' interactive behaviors on common social platforms, and generates privacy-protected on-chain proofs for behaviors such as likes, video watching, and content sharing, and automatically issues points and token rewards. This mechanism focuses on verifying and evaluating real user interactions, effectively distinguishing between real users and machine behaviors.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

In order to improve the user experience, T‑Rex is designed with the concept of simplifying the process and lowering the threshold. Users only need to install the T‑Rex browser plug-in to continue browsing on commonly used social media and video websites. All interactions are automatically recorded and instantly exchanged for rewards, without manually creating wallets or understanding encryption technology. The plug-in is scheduled to be launched this summer. Its familiar interface makes users feel like they are using a normal Web2 platform, while completing Web3 chaining and reward distribution in the background. The platform also provides developers with comprehensive documentation, APIs and SDKs to simplify the development and access of consumer-grade dApps, and has established an incubation fund of approximately US$8 million to support ecosystem construction, technical resources and community operations.

In terms of security, T‑Rex introduces zkTLS (zero-knowledge transport layer security) technology to protect data privacy and achieve secure connection between Web2 content data and Web3 reward links. In addition, as a chain built on Ethereum ecological technology, T‑Rex inherits Ethereum's security and wide compatibility, and can be seamlessly integrated with mainstream wallets such as MetaMask and other Ethereum ecological protocols, facilitating cross-chain asset flow and development tool reuse.

Is token incentive + attention economy feasible?

There have been precedents for projects that target user attention and convert it into crypto rewards. The Brave browser, which has been online for several years, is a representative of such projects and is also considered an early explorer of the Web3 attention economy.

Brave launched the optional Brave Rewards feature in 2019, providing rewards based on Ethereum-based Basic Attention Token (BAT). Brave Rewards allows users to selectively watch privacy-protected ads and receive BAT rewards based on the number of views and engagement. Brave takes 30% of the user's advertising revenue and distributes the remaining 70% to the user. Users can use the BAT they receive to reward websites or content creators, or withdraw it to crypto wallets such as Uphold and Gemini, or use it for consumption scenarios such as purchasing gift cards.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

According to data recently released by Brave co-founder Brendan Eich, as of April 2025, Brave's monthly active users will reach 87 million, and its daily active users will be about 36 million, indicating that its market acceptance is still considerable. Brendan said that Brave's goal this year is to achieve 100 million monthly active users.

Although Brave and T-Rex are similar in concept, both aim to convert users' browsing or interactive behaviors on Web2 platforms into quantifiable token rewards, there are significant differences in their business models, technical paths, and ecological scope. Brave focuses on "privacy-first advertising incentives", while T-Rex extends to all social and content interactive behaviors, trying to promote attention incentives in larger-scale consumer application scenarios.

Overall, Brave's user growth, revenue curve, and ecological expansion all indicate that the "attention economy" has promising prospects in the mainstream consumer market and has broad appeal to the mainstream Web2 population. T-Rex, with its broader coverage of social, video, gaming, e-commerce, and lower usage threshold, may be able to make a breakthrough in the consumer Web3 field.

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:51
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
PANews2025/07/09 08:29
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant . On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin. The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.” Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today. This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year. However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024. Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024. The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions. Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.
