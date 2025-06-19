US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

PANews
2025/06/19 11:43
Xai
XAI$0.05009+3.23%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.000326-13.34%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001168+1.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01814+1.79%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI , asking it to resolve the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act within 60 days, otherwise it will face lawsuits. The NAACP accused xAI of operating 26 unlicensed gas turbines in the Memphis data center without installing the necessary pollution control equipment, which may become the largest industrial pollution source in the area.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011968-3.63%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,907.69+0.67%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00713+17.65%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
Bonk
BONK$0.00002195-3.30%
SOON
SOON$0.1564+2.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:39

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io