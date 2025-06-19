A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000 PANews 2025/06/19 11:22

BTC $108,889.32 +0.65% AI $0.1117 +2.66%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently, the account still holds a short position worth $ 116 million, with a floating profit of $ 4.1 million, and has earned $ 1.27 million in funding fees.