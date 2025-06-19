PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend.

According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike against Iran in the next few days, and the White House also said that all options are still on the table. Trump said that he would "make a decision at the last second before the deadline", emphasizing that the situation is still evolving. The US hopes that Iran will show its willingness to abandon its nuclear program to avoid military action. The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany plan to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday.