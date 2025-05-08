Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

PANews
2025/05/08 19:16
Ethereum
ETH$2,603+2.90%

By Marcel Pechman , Cointelegraph

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum successfully implemented a key network upgrade on May 7, but the price of ETH and its derivatives indicators reacted mutedly to the upgrade. The muted reaction surprised traders and led analysts to question whether ETH still had a chance to rally 22% to reclaim the $2,200 level.

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

 ETH 30 -day futures annualized premium. Source: Laevitas.ch

The ETH futures premium has been below the neutral threshold of 5%, indicating a lack of interest from leveraged longs. More importantly, after the Pectra upgrade, this indicator remained unchanged at 3%, indicating that traders did not adjust their positions despite the successful deployment of the upgrade.

The muted market reaction is partly due to investors’ focus on macroeconomic issues as uncertainty over global trade disputes heightens the risk of a recession. But traders’ lack of interest in ether predates the recent deterioration in risk aversion. In fact, in the first three months of 2025, ETH underperformed the overall cryptocurrency market cap by 28%.

The muted reaction can be attributed in part to investors’ focus on macroeconomic issues, as the risk of a recession is growing amid uncertainty over global trade disputes. But traders’ lack of interest in ETH predates the recent rise in risk aversion. In fact, in the first three months of 2025, ETH underperformed the overall cryptocurrency market cap by 28%.

Pectra’s lackluster price performance following the upgrade reflects a general discontent in the market as other blockchains have shown some momentum.

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

 Solana monthly active addresses compared to L1 competitors. Source: Token Terminal

Historically, high Ethereum base layer fees may have limited network activity, but since mid-February, these fees have fallen below $1. In addition, according to Token Terminal data, Ethereum's leading L2 solution Base currently has 10.3 million monthly active users, far less than Solana's 82.2 million and BNB Chain's 25.9 million.

Ethereum lags in DApp interoperability — will this affect ETH’s price?

Solana has dominated the DEX space by providing an integrated user experience, especially in token issuance. Similarly, Hyperliquid has outperformed expectations in perpetual contract trading, indicating that traders' main concerns are not necessarily on Ethereum's decentralization and security. Meanwhile, Tron has made significant progress in the stablecoin market.

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

 Blockchain and DApps 30 -day fees (in USD). Source: DefiLlama

Ethereum still leads in terms of total locked value (TVL) at $53.7 billion. However, this has not brought much benefit to ETH holders. According to DefiLlama data, Ethereum network fees have been relatively low at only $19 million in the past 30 days. In comparison, Tron has accumulated fees of $51.8 million in the same period, while Solana has accumulated fees of $39.4 million.

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

 Source: X/ProbablyNoam

Noam Hurwitz, Alchemy’s head of engineering, noted that Ethereum’s blob fees have dropped to their lowest levels since the Pectra upgrade. For Hurwitz, ETH’s success depends on the scalability of the base layer, including further improvements to the Rollup mechanism, and ultimately a more seamless user experience.

The interoperability of assets and data in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem has long been a problem, while users on the Solana and BNB chains can easily switch between multiple decentralized applications (DApps). Although the Pectra upgrade is a step in the right direction, it still does not solve this problem, which also explains why ETH has not been able to return to the $2,200 level in early March.

For the price of ETH to rise 22% from its current $1,810, investors will likely need assurance that progress on the network (whether through deposits or L2 growth) translates into noticeable returns. Ultimately, higher staking yields or stronger incentives will be needed to drive wider adoption of DApps, which in turn will increase demand for ETH within the ecosystem.

Related reading: Dialogue with the Ethereum Foundation: After the Pectra upgrade, the three core strategies for the future are explained in detail

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12286-1.22%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06385-2.60%
Minswap
MIN$0.01638-2.32%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01798+2.21%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00006967-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:51
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01423+0.21%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001699+18.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 08:29
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant . On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin. The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.” Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today. This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year. However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024. Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024. The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions. Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,722.1+0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020027+10.26%
Triathon
GROW$0.0155+10.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001791+1.47%
Farcana
FAR$0.0003+10.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/26 20:42

Trending News

More

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud

Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live