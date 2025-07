U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34% PANews 2025/06/19 07:27

MAJOR $0,16089 -%0,30 U $0,01244 +%3,32 ROSE $0,02458 +%4,59 THREE $0,00375 +%0,53

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the Nasdaq up 0.13%. Circle (CRCL.N) closed up 34.25%, with its share price exceeding $200. Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 16.32%.