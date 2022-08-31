Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
FORM
FORM$2,722+0,53%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,08081+0,59%
ZEBU
ZEBU$0,00003958+6,11%
Forward
FORWARD$0,000594+1,53%

Zebu Live, the annual two-day live crypto conference experience that showcases the people of the Web3 revolution, has partnered up with decentralised cloud computing network Cudos and carbon management provider Blue Marble to make Zebu Live a completely carbon neutral event.Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Zebu Live is a showcase of 75 of the brightest speakers in the Web 3 industry from top global crypto companies, including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Steven Bartlett and Founder and CEO of Aave Stani Kulechov.

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry. With the Voluntary Carbon Market activity surpassing US$ 1 billion in 2021, and more than doubling in value since 2020, global climate action and development is growing rapidly.

Through the partnership with Cudos and Blue Marble, Zebu Live will achieve overall carbon neutrality. Blue Marble identifies potential emissions at an early stage to ensure they are accurately captured and to avoid or reduce them where possible. Any carbon emissions will be offset through high-quality Voluntary Carbon Credits and retired in the name of Zebu Live.

Henry Waite, Founder of Blue Marble commented on the partnership between Blue Marble and Zebu Live, noting:

“We are delighted to be supporting Zebu Live with their carbon management and in qualifying Zebu Live as a Certified Carbon Neutral Event. Our work includes accurately measuring the emissions of the event and offsetting them to negate the impact from an emissions perspective. The data will also be used to reduce the impacts of future events. The exercise and commitment supports their wider ambitions and purpose in driving for low carbon solutions, being accountable for their impacts and engaging in meaningful strategies to mitigate them”.

David Pugh-Jones, CMO of Cudos, also added:

"We're thrilled to be Zebu Live's Carbon Emissions Partners in collaboration with Blue Marble. As passionate as we are about the limitless possibilities of Web3 and the ever-expanding metaverse, we must continue minimising the environmental footprint of our digital lives. We're confident that the Zebu Live event is the perfect avenue for us to share and align our commitment to the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals with a global audience of equally passionate Web3 and Blockchain pioneers,"

Ashton Barger, Events & Partnerships Manager Zebu Digital, commented:

“I couldn’t be more excited to offset our carbon footprint with the help of two incredible partners. It is very important for us at Zebu Digital to be conscious of our carbon footprint, and I believe all conferences, particularly those within the web3 industry, need to aim for net zero carbon emissions. Blue Marble has shown they have great expertise offsetting carbon footprint with UK events and businesses in a truly sustainable way. Partnering with them was a no-brainer and they’ve made the whole process very smooth. We are also delighted to be partnering with Cudos as they are an incredibly exciting project that will bring immense value to the web3 space. They are doing a great thing supporting net zero emissions.``

While the partnership will take place between Zebu Live, Cudos, and Blue Marble, the alliance will serve to empower and encourage the sustainable development of other industry events, and position Zebu Live as an industry standard.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Blue Marble is a carbon management advisory practice specialising in Events, Projects and bespoke requirements. Blue Marble also powers toolkits for organisations to monitor, reduce and offset emissions of any project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
GAINS$0,02355+3,83%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001182+1,89%
DOGE
DOGE$0,17055+1,69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:36
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000494-1,20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,585+1,17%
Cardano
ADA$0,5855+1,82%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/08 14:02
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
READY
READY$0,003879+9,76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,011225-5,28%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:22

Trending News

More

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy