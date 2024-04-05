TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ticket sales for TOKEN2049 Dubai reach full capacity two weeks ahead of the event

Headline speakers include Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more

Dubai, UAE — April 4, 2024 — TOKEN2049, the premier crypto event, has officially announced that tickets for the inaugural Dubai conference have sold out over two weeks in advance with 10,000 industry participants confirmed. The unprecedented demand underscores the event's role as the leading international gathering within the crypto and Web3 space, and the status of Dubai as a hub for innovation in the industry.

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers, including Pavel Durov, the visionary CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, longevity and human enhancement pioneer; Balaji Srinivasan, founder, investor and author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ other industry leaders, each bringing unique insights and perspectives on the ecosystem's current state and its boundless future.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said, “We're excited to announce that TOKEN2049 Dubai has reached full capacity, selling out more than two weeks before the event with 10,000 attendees, and a diverse industry participation mix. Remarkably, 90% of our attendees are internationals flying in from overseas, setting the stage for what will be a truly global industry gathering.”

Attendees can expect a comprehensive program that covers the most salient topics in the industry, including the intersection of AI and Web3, hyperscaling solutions, decentralized physical infrastructure networks, the Bitcoin ETF and institutional flows, Web3 gaming, and memecoins, amongst others.

Fiskum continued, “We have an incredibly action-packed week in store. TOKEN2049 Week will feature over 300 side events taking place throughout the city, from hacker houses and networking events to Crypto Fight Night and Karate Combat. The week will be capped off with our closing party - AFTER 2049. We’ll celebrate the Bitcoin halving against the backdrop of the stunning Dubai Marina skyline on an evening that promises to be unforgettable.”

AFTER 2049, the official TOKEN2049 Dubai closing party, will take place on Saturday April 20th at the newly opened Be Beach, with limited tickets going on sale exclusively on Platinumlist. Headlined by iconic DJs and producers AWEN, Enoo Napa, and MoBlack, AFTER 2049 will blend afro house beats with special performances.

Title sponsors of TOKEN2049 Dubai are M2, a global crypto investment platform built for assertive investors seeking a secure way to invest in crypto; BingX, the leading crypto exchange with 10 million users worldwide; CoinW, the innovative trading platform, empowering financial freedom for the future generation; Telos, the network of networks helping to advance Zero Knowledge technology; DOP, which allows flexible transparency for on-chain data and transactions; Zeebu, the leading DeFi ecosystem for boundless payments; Kucoin, the top global crypto exchange trusted by over 30 million users; TRON, the L1 blockchain dedicated to building the infrastructures for a decentralized internet; and DWF Labs, a next generation web3 investor and market maker.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and Web3 industry. TOKEN2049 is hosted annually in Dubai and Singapore.

