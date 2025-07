SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

NombreSERO

PuestoNo.1747

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.04%

Suministro de circulación437,396,500

Suministro máx.647,367,590

Suministro total592,693,471

Tasa de circulación0.6756%

Fecha de emisión2019-06-30 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez0.3 USDT

Máximo histórico0.43970494,2021-04-10

Precio más bajo0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Blockchain públicaSERO

