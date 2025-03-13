OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NombreOIK
PuestoNo.1081
Cap. de mercado$0,00
Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0,00
Cuota de mercado%
Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)177,63%
Suministro de circulación201 337 500
Suministro máx.1 000 000 000
Suministro total1 000 000 000
Tasa de circulación0.2013%
Fecha de emisión--
El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--
Máximo histórico0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Precio más bajo0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Blockchain públicaETH
Sector
Redes sociales
