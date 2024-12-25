MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

NombreMOCA

PuestoNo.171

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)1.07%

Suministro de circulación3,397,185,184.5425

Suministro máx.8,888,888,888

Suministro total8,888,888,888

Tasa de circulación0.3821%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Precio más bajo0.06047180011608889,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaETH

