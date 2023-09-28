AITECH

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

NombreAITECH

PuestoNo.453

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)1.03%

Suministro de circulación1,541,841,318

Suministro máx.2,000,000,000

Suministro total1,987,856,462

Tasa de circulación0.7709%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13

Precio más bajo0.012467981829482607,2023-09-28

Blockchain públicaBSC

IntroducciónSolidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.

MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
Buscar
Favoritos
AITECH/USDT
Solidus Ai Tech
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (AITECH)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Info
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
AITECH/USDT
Solidus Ai Tech
--
--‎--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (AITECH)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Info
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...