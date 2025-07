1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Nombre1INCH

PuestoNo.130

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado0.0001%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)7.09%

Suministro de circulación1,394,974,099.6060507

Suministro máx.0

Suministro total1,500,000,000

Tasa de circulación%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico7.86665504,2021-05-08

Precio más bajo0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Blockchain públicaETH

