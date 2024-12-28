Precio de YOM (YOM)
El precio en vivo de YOM (YOM) hoy es 0.03308485 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 4.18M USD. YOM a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de YOM en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 22.04K USD
- La variación de precios de YOM en el día es -3.04%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 126.33M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de YOM a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de YOM.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de YOM a USD fue de $ -0.00103888520252689.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de YOM a USD fue de $ +0.0382946419.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de YOM a USD fue de $ +0.0016945166.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de YOM a USD fue de $ -0.00549572559352738.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00103888520252689
|-3.04%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0382946419
|+115.75%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0016945166
|+5.12%
|90 Días
|$ -0.00549572559352738
|-14.24%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de YOM: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.10%
-3.04%
+50.01%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 YOM a AUD
A$0.05293576
|1 YOM a GBP
￡0.0261370315
|1 YOM a EUR
€0.0314306075
|1 YOM a USD
$0.03308485
|1 YOM a MYR
RM0.1478892795
|1 YOM a TRY
₺1.1622707805
|1 YOM a JPY
¥5.221451027
|1 YOM a RUB
₽3.4901208265
|1 YOM a INR
₹2.8251153415
|1 YOM a IDR
Rp533.6265381955
|1 YOM a PHP
₱1.9159436635
|1 YOM a EGP
￡E.1.6823646225
|1 YOM a BRL
R$0.2047952215
|1 YOM a CAD
C$0.047642184
|1 YOM a BDT
৳3.958933151
|1 YOM a NGN
₦51.294089743
|1 YOM a UAH
₴1.3898945485
|1 YOM a VES
Bs1.68732735
|1 YOM a PKR
Rs9.220747695
|1 YOM a KZT
₸17.339769885
|1 YOM a THB
฿1.1272008395
|1 YOM a TWD
NT$1.085844777
|1 YOM a CHF
Fr0.029776365
|1 YOM a HKD
HK$0.256738436
|1 YOM a MAD
.د.م0.334156985