Precio de XRP20 (XRP20)
El precio en vivo de XRP20 (XRP20) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. XRP20 a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de XRP20 en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 1.69K USD
- La variación de precios de XRP20 en el día es -8.25%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de XRP20 a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de XRP20.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de XRP20 a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de XRP20 a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de XRP20 a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de XRP20 a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-8.25%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-15.18%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-1.31%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de XRP20: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.59%
-8.25%
+2.10%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? Drawing inspiration from the original XRP, but built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, XRP20 is a more user focused and accessible token, featuring Stake To Earn utility and a burn mechanism making it deflationary. XRP20 aims to democratize access to a token that has traditionally served institutional players. Anybody holding XRP20 can stake their tokens to earn passive income. XRP20 is set up as a deflationary token with a buy and burn mechanism that sends 0.1% of every buy and sell to a burn address. 10% of the total supply is allocated to be burned. XRP20 team firmly believes in the power of decentralization and that creating a new token for the XRP Army will strengthen the ecosystem and embolden the community’s resolve in the wake of its current challenges What makes your project unique? Built on the foundations of XRP and following the movement of offering second chances for those who missed those out years ago, XRP20 aims to offer accessibility, inclusivity, utility, and simplicity and bridge the knowledge gap for new crypto participants as the original XRP token benefited institutional investors. Moreover, with the staking feature, buyers are now able to earn passive income. History of your project. XRP20 presale started on the 31st of July and concluded on the 15th of August, selling out the hard cap of $3,680,000.00 in about 2 weeks. Staking was launched on the 14th of August and over 50% of the tokens available in presale have been staked since then. Claiming of XRP20 went live on the 22nd of August and a trading pool has been created on Uniswap at the same time. What’s next for your project? After a successful launch on DEX, the next phase in the roadmap is the implementation of a token burning mechanism. This feature will automatically reduce the token supply with each transaction, increasing scarcity. Awarding staking rewards is a continuous process which will take place over the course of 4 years. 3,750 tokens are being emitted per ETH block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for people who missed out on the early gains of XRP but this time, they can receive staking rewards and earn some passive income as well.
