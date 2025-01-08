Precio de xRocket (XROCK)
El precio en vivo de xRocket (XROCK) hoy es 0.02851651 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. XROCK a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de xRocket en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 26.30K USD
- La variación de precios de xRocket en el día es -1.64%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de XROCK a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de XROCK.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de xRocket a USD fue de $ -0.00047645432853479.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de xRocket a USD fue de $ -0.0022455553.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de xRocket a USD fue de $ -0.0053110859.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de xRocket a USD fue de $ -0.016126884785149.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00047645432853479
|-1.64%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0022455553
|-7.87%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0053110859
|-18.62%
|90 Días
|$ -0.016126884785149
|-36.12%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de xRocket: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.46%
-1.64%
-11.11%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The XROCK token is the cornerstone of the xRocket ecosystem, the first centralized exchange (CEX) born in Telegram on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This revolutionary token serves multiple purposes within the xRocket platform, providing users with an array of benefits and utilities designed to enhance their trading experience. Utility and Benefits Trading Fee Discounts: Holders of XROCK tokens enjoy significant discounts on trading fees. This feature is designed to incentivize the holding and use of XROCK within the platform, making trading more cost-effective for frequent users. Staking Rewards: Users can stake their XROCK tokens to earn rewards. Staking not only provides a passive income stream but also helps secure the network and maintain liquidity within the exchange. The staking process is straightforward, allowing users of all experience levels to participate easily. Governance Participation: XROCK token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the Xrocket exchange. This includes voting on key decisions such as listing new tokens, implementing new features, and making changes to trading policies. This decentralized approach ensures that the community has a voice in the platform’s development. Exclusive Access: Certain features and events on the xRocket platform are exclusively available to XROCK holders. This includes early access to new token listings, participation in special trading competitions, and invitations to exclusive community events. Technological Foundation Built on the TON blockchain, XROCK benefits from the high throughput and scalability of the network. TON's advanced technology ensures fast transaction speeds and low fees, which are critical for a seamless trading experience on the xRocket exchange. The security features of the TON blockchain also ensure that users' funds and transactions are protected against fraud and hacking attempts. Market Potential The XROCK token is positioned to tap into the growing market of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology. As the first CEX on TON, xRocket aims to attract a wide user base by offering unique advantages that leverage the strengths of the TON blockchain. This includes integration with TON's ecosystem, providing users with access to a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and services. Tokenomics The total supply of XROCK is capped, creating a deflationary model that can increase the token's value over time as demand grows. A portion of the trading fees collected in XROCK is burned regularly, reducing the circulating supply and creating upward pressure on the token's price. This mechanism aligns the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the xRocket exchange.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 XROCK a AUD
A$0.0459115811
|1 XROCK a GBP
￡0.022813208
|1 XROCK a EUR
€0.0276610147
|1 XROCK a USD
$0.02851651
|1 XROCK a MYR
RM0.128324295
|1 XROCK a TRY
₺1.0083437936
|1 XROCK a JPY
¥4.5118822122
|1 XROCK a RUB
₽2.9973703661
|1 XROCK a INR
₹2.4487127137
|1 XROCK a IDR
Rp459.9436452853
|1 XROCK a PHP
₱1.6679306699
|1 XROCK a EGP
￡E.1.4426502409
|1 XROCK a BRL
R$0.1750913714
|1 XROCK a CAD
C$0.0407786093
|1 XROCK a BDT
৳3.4684631113
|1 XROCK a NGN
₦44.0748326909
|1 XROCK a UAH
₴1.2073890334
|1 XROCK a VES
Bs1.51137503
|1 XROCK a PKR
Rs7.9543952994
|1 XROCK a KZT
₸15.0401777042
|1 XROCK a THB
฿0.9872415762
|1 XROCK a TWD
NT$0.9367673535
|1 XROCK a CHF
Fr0.0259500241
|1 XROCK a HKD
HK$0.2215732827
|1 XROCK a MAD
.د.م0.2871612557