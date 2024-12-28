Precio de Xbit (XBT)
El precio en vivo de Xbit (XBT) hoy es 0.01088659 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 9.39M USD. XBT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Xbit en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 43.77 USD
- La variación de precios de Xbit en el día es +0.04%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 863.00M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de XBT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de XBT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Xbit a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Xbit a USD fue de $ -0.0000480120.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Xbit a USD fue de $ +0.0002437006.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Xbit a USD fue de $ +0.000843274100653971.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0000480120
|-0.44%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0002437006
|+2.24%
|90 Días
|$ +0.000843274100653971
|+8.40%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Xbit: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.03%
+0.04%
+0.12%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
