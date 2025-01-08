Precio de Voucher DOT (VDOT)
El precio en vivo de Voucher DOT (VDOT) hoy es 9.8 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. VDOT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Voucher DOT en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 545.89K USD
- La variación de precios de Voucher DOT en el día es -11.59%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de VDOT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de VDOT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Voucher DOT a USD fue de $ -1.285728131945458.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Voucher DOT a USD fue de $ -2.5740356600.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Voucher DOT a USD fue de $ +6.0301801000.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Voucher DOT a USD fue de $ +4.229500169045256.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -1.285728131945458
|-11.59%
|30 Días
|$ -2.5740356600
|-26.26%
|60 Días
|$ +6.0301801000
|+61.53%
|90 Días
|$ +4.229500169045256
|+75.93%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Voucher DOT: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.52%
-11.59%
+4.23%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 VDOT a AUD
A$15.778
|1 VDOT a GBP
￡7.938
|1 VDOT a EUR
€9.506
|1 VDOT a USD
$9.8
|1 VDOT a MYR
RM44.1
|1 VDOT a TRY
₺346.626
|1 VDOT a JPY
¥1,551.046
|1 VDOT a RUB
₽1,029.98
|1 VDOT a INR
₹841.624
|1 VDOT a IDR
Rp158,064.494
|1 VDOT a PHP
₱573.398
|1 VDOT a EGP
￡E.496.076
|1 VDOT a BRL
R$60.172
|1 VDOT a CAD
C$14.014
|1 VDOT a BDT
৳1,191.974
|1 VDOT a NGN
₦15,146.782
|1 VDOT a UAH
₴414.932
|1 VDOT a VES
Bs509.6
|1 VDOT a PKR
Rs2,733.612
|1 VDOT a KZT
₸5,168.716
|1 VDOT a THB
฿339.374
|1 VDOT a TWD
NT$322.126
|1 VDOT a CHF
Fr8.918
|1 VDOT a HKD
HK$76.146
|1 VDOT a MAD
.د.م98.686