Precio de Smart Valor (VALOR)
El precio en vivo de Smart Valor (VALOR) hoy es 0.099373 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 5.14M USD. VALOR a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Smart Valor en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 217.94K USD
- La variación de precios de Smart Valor en el día es +0.40%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 51.70M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de VALOR a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de VALOR.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Smart Valor a USD fue de $ +0.00040055.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Smart Valor a USD fue de $ -0.0169612121.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Smart Valor a USD fue de $ -0.0036891232.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Smart Valor a USD fue de $ -0.01641653606862795.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00040055
|+0.40%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0169612121
|-17.06%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0036891232
|-3.71%
|90 Días
|$ -0.01641653606862795
|-14.17%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Smart Valor: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.34%
+0.40%
-5.05%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 VALOR a AUD
A$0.1589968
|1 VALOR a GBP
￡0.07850467
|1 VALOR a EUR
€0.09440435
|1 VALOR a USD
$0.099373
|1 VALOR a MYR
RM0.44419731
|1 VALOR a TRY
₺3.49097349
|1 VALOR a JPY
¥15.68304686
|1 VALOR a RUB
₽10.48285777
|1 VALOR a INR
₹8.48546047
|1 VALOR a IDR
Rp1,602.79009819
|1 VALOR a PHP
₱5.75469043
|1 VALOR a EGP
￡E.5.05311705
|1 VALOR a BRL
R$0.61511887
|1 VALOR a CAD
C$0.14309712
|1 VALOR a BDT
৳11.89097318
|1 VALOR a NGN
₦154.06591174
|1 VALOR a UAH
₴4.17465973
|1 VALOR a VES
Bs5.068023
|1 VALOR a PKR
Rs27.6952551
|1 VALOR a KZT
₸52.0813893
|1 VALOR a THB
฿3.38563811
|1 VALOR a TWD
NT$3.26142186
|1 VALOR a CHF
Fr0.0894357
|1 VALOR a HKD
HK$0.77113448
|1 VALOR a MAD
.د.م1.0036673