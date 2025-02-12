Precio de ShibElon (SHIBELON)
El precio en vivo de ShibElon (SHIBELON) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. SHIBELON a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de ShibElon en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 0.69 USD
- La variación de precios de ShibElon en el día es --
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de SHIBELON a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de SHIBELON.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de ShibElon a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de ShibElon a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de ShibElon a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de ShibElon a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|--
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-8.43%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-8.40%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de ShibElon: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
--
-0.15%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
In the year 1955, a young Shibelon was born onto the far far away planet called Neptune. Technology is too advanced on Neptune but humans could not reach this far to see all the innovations that it has to bring, therefore Shibelon studied astronomy and saw that there was a very high population on earth with very limited resources to reach advanced technology. On September 28th 1971, Shibelon sent his first electromagnetic signal into South Africa which changed the world as we know it. This signal influenced an unborn child who will carry a prodigy that will revolutionise the monetary system. On June 28th 1971, that child was born, but he wasn’t a normal child, he was born a genius. And his lovely mother named him Elon Musk. Shibelon then took his time to develop intergalactic travel and on August 18th 2008, he transferred a source code to planet earth and deployed a monetary online currency which is referred to as Bitcoin to see what the humans could do with it. He was thrilled when he found out that people started transacting with it as he intended and on May 22nd 2010 he saw a thread from a student in California who wanted to buy a pizza for 10,000 Bitcoins and decided to approve that transactions to help facilitate the adoption. Which it did! He watched over Earth for years now and has almost completed his Super Rocket which is set to take course to earth on November 10th 2021 to help create the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the universe. As time draws near and travel gets boring alone, he will be entertaining himself on the journey by creating and developing a roadmap to his own token on the Binance Smart Chain assisted by his best friend, Adam King, who will bring only the latest never seen before technological advances to the Blockchain. Aside from the solidity contract he has created to be shared with Humans, his Roadmap involves Advanced Staking, Super Swaps, 3D NFTs, Play 2 Earn Gaming and many more that he will be sharing on his way to Earth. Expect him. He’s coming. He’s the Future.
