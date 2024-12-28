Precio de Sharbi ($SHARBI)
El precio en vivo de Sharbi ($SHARBI) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 357.96K USD. $SHARBI a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Sharbi en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 6.01K USD
- La variación de precios de Sharbi en el día es +7.89%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 74.97B USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de $SHARBI a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de $SHARBI.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Sharbi a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Sharbi a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Sharbi a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Sharbi a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+7.89%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-14.88%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-17.35%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Sharbi: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+15.60%
+7.89%
-7.13%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 $SHARBI a AUD
A$--
|1 $SHARBI a GBP
￡--
|1 $SHARBI a EUR
€--
|1 $SHARBI a USD
$--
|1 $SHARBI a MYR
RM--
|1 $SHARBI a TRY
₺--
|1 $SHARBI a JPY
¥--
|1 $SHARBI a RUB
₽--
|1 $SHARBI a INR
₹--
|1 $SHARBI a IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHARBI a PHP
₱--
|1 $SHARBI a EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHARBI a BRL
R$--
|1 $SHARBI a CAD
C$--
|1 $SHARBI a BDT
৳--
|1 $SHARBI a NGN
₦--
|1 $SHARBI a UAH
₴--
|1 $SHARBI a VES
Bs--
|1 $SHARBI a PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHARBI a KZT
₸--
|1 $SHARBI a THB
฿--
|1 $SHARBI a TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHARBI a CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHARBI a HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHARBI a MAD
.د.م--