Precio de Nelore Coin (NLC)
El precio en vivo de Nelore Coin (NLC) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 99.18K USD. NLC a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Nelore Coin en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 907.05 USD
- La variación de precios de Nelore Coin en el día es -3.84%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 304.96M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de NLC a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de NLC.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Nelore Coin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Nelore Coin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Nelore Coin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Nelore Coin a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-3.84%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|+6.23%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-31.63%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Nelore Coin: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.00%
-3.84%
+32.59%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 NLC a AUD
A$--
|1 NLC a GBP
￡--
|1 NLC a EUR
€--
|1 NLC a USD
$--
|1 NLC a MYR
RM--
|1 NLC a TRY
₺--
|1 NLC a JPY
¥--
|1 NLC a RUB
₽--
|1 NLC a INR
₹--
|1 NLC a IDR
Rp--
|1 NLC a PHP
₱--
|1 NLC a EGP
￡E.--
|1 NLC a BRL
R$--
|1 NLC a CAD
C$--
|1 NLC a BDT
৳--
|1 NLC a NGN
₦--
|1 NLC a UAH
₴--
|1 NLC a VES
Bs--
|1 NLC a PKR
Rs--
|1 NLC a KZT
₸--
|1 NLC a THB
฿--
|1 NLC a TWD
NT$--
|1 NLC a CHF
Fr--
|1 NLC a HKD
HK$--
|1 NLC a MAD
.د.م--