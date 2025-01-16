Precio de KEI Finance (KEI)
El precio en vivo de KEI Finance (KEI) hoy es 0.01761059 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. KEI a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de KEI Finance en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 3.52 USD
- La variación de precios de KEI Finance en el día es -0.15%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de KEI a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de KEI.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de KEI Finance a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de KEI Finance a USD fue de $ -0.0024969509.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de KEI Finance a USD fue de $ -0.0046218394.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de KEI Finance a USD fue de $ -0.001970291077210014.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0024969509
|-14.17%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0046218394
|-26.24%
|90 Días
|$ -0.001970291077210014
|-10.06%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de KEI Finance: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-0.15%
-6.28%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
### What is Kei Finance? Kei Finance is a DeFi protocol, built on the principles of decentralisation, transparency, and innovation. Its primary focus is to provide advanced technology and services to the DeFi ecosystem, ensuring a seamless user experience, and unlocking the full potential of decentralised finance. ### What makes your Kei Finance unique? Kei Finance has many unique features built inside the protocol. One such feature is the concept of a "Minimum Total Supply," which ensures that the protocol only mints the exact amount of tokens required to launch. This approach allows the protocol to manage supply in a way that promotes stable growth over time. Additionally, Kei Finance boasts a treasury-backed floor price, which ensures that if the token price ever falls below a certain point, the treasury will automatically buy tokens back to maintain the price above a certain threshold. Kei Finance also offers a distinctive reward distribution mechanism that powers the growth of the protocol. This process sends rewards to different parts of the protocol, such as stakers, administrators and affiliates. It also uses these rewards for debt repayment, to increase liquidity and raise the floor price. Furthermore, Kei Finance has an inbuilt affiliate system, allowing anyone to earn rewards on the blockchain simply by bringing customers to the platform. In terms of staking, Kei Finance offers a range of unique features. The first is staking NFTs, which provide real-time statistics on stake progress and can be traded on opensea and transferred freely. The second is the ability to combine auto-compounding and reward multiplier mechanisms, providing users with an easy way to maximize their returns on their staked assets. ### History of Kei Finance. Kei Finance has been in development since the beginning of 2022, during which time the contracts have undergone a comprehensive testing and simulation process to ensure the protocol delivers on its promises. The team behind Kei Finance recognized the limitations of traditional DeFi applications and services, and created a platform that aims to lead the charge in smart contract and blockchain technology. They achieve this through the innovative architecture and design of the system itself, which addresses the pain points that users face when interacting with other DeFi protocols. By creating a new standard in DeFi, Kei Finance is setting itself up for success as a platform that prioritizes innovation, reliability, and user experience. ### What’s next for Kei Finance? Kei Finance has an exciting roadmap ahead, with plans to roll out a range of cutting-edge technologies that will seamlessly integrate into its existing protocol and reward distribution mechanisms. Among these plans are the creation of decentralized borrowing and lending services, as well as automated asset management systems that provide users with greater control and flexibility. In addition, Kei Finance is exploring secure payment transfer systems, which will further enhance the user experience and make it even easier to pay for services on the blockchain. ### What can KEI be used for? The KEI token serves as the backbone of the protocol and its various services. All distribution mechanisms within the protocol run on the power of the KEI token, and this will continue to be the case for future services. Additionally, the KEI token can be staked within the protocol to create sKEI tokens, which grant the ability to participate in governance proposals through voting. In short, the KEI token has a dual purpose, powering the protocol and enabling community participation in its development.
|1 KEI a AUD
A$0.028176944
|1 KEI a GBP
￡0.0142645779
|1 KEI a EUR
€0.0170822723
|1 KEI a USD
$0.01761059
|1 KEI a MYR
RM0.079247655
|1 KEI a TRY
₺0.6242954155
|1 KEI a JPY
¥2.7562334409
|1 KEI a RUB
₽1.805085475
|1 KEI a INR
₹1.5220832937
|1 KEI a IDR
Rp288.6981505296
|1 KEI a PHP
₱1.0286345619
|1 KEI a EGP
￡E.0.8881020537
|1 KEI a BRL
R$0.1060157518
|1 KEI a CAD
C$0.0251831437
|1 KEI a BDT
৳2.1301769664
|1 KEI a NGN
₦27.387989568
|1 KEI a UAH
₴0.7410536272
|1 KEI a VES
Bs0.93336127
|1 KEI a PKR
Rs4.9066625858
|1 KEI a KZT
₸9.2980393082
|1 KEI a THB
฿0.6091503081
|1 KEI a TWD
NT$0.5802689405
|1 KEI a CHF
Fr0.0160256369
|1 KEI a HKD
HK$0.1370103902
|1 KEI a MAD
.د.م0.1771625354