Precio de High Performance Blockchain (HPB)
El precio en vivo de High Performance Blockchain (HPB) hoy es 0.00381458 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. HPB a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de High Performance Blockchain en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 1.53K USD
- La variación de precios de High Performance Blockchain en el día es +6.38%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de HPB a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de HPB.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de High Performance Blockchain a USD fue de $ +0.00022893.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de High Performance Blockchain a USD fue de $ -0.0002540125.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de High Performance Blockchain a USD fue de $ -0.0008840006.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de High Performance Blockchain a USD fue de $ -0.00350254178913729.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00022893
|+6.38%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0002540125
|-6.65%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0008840006
|-23.17%
|90 Días
|$ -0.00350254178913729
|-47.86%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de High Performance Blockchain: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.13%
+6.38%
-7.13%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 HPB a AUD
A$0.0060651822
|1 HPB a GBP
￡0.0030898098
|1 HPB a EUR
€0.003623851
|1 HPB a USD
$0.00381458
|1 HPB a MYR
RM0.0169367352
|1 HPB a TRY
₺0.1359134854
|1 HPB a JPY
¥0.5942352724
|1 HPB a RUB
₽0.37955071
|1 HPB a INR
₹0.330151899
|1 HPB a IDR
Rp62.5340883552
|1 HPB a PHP
₱0.2233818048
|1 HPB a EGP
￡E.0.1918352282
|1 HPB a BRL
R$0.0229637716
|1 HPB a CAD
C$0.0054548494
|1 HPB a BDT
৳0.4619074922
|1 HPB a NGN
₦5.9048935484
|1 HPB a UAH
₴0.1607082554
|1 HPB a VES
Bs0.2098019
|1 HPB a PKR
Rs1.0578211798
|1 HPB a KZT
₸1.987777638
|1 HPB a THB
฿0.129314262
|1 HPB a TWD
NT$0.1249656408
|1 HPB a CHF
Fr0.003433122
|1 HPB a HKD
HK$0.0296774324
|1 HPB a MAD
.د.م0.0380695084