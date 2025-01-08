Precio de GAG Token (GAG)
El precio en vivo de GAG Token (GAG) hoy es 0.00916767 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 107.76K USD. GAG a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de GAG Token en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 237.29K USD
- La variación de precios de GAG Token en el día es -4.79%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 11.78M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de GAG a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de GAG.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de GAG Token a USD fue de $ -0.000461573843722963.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de GAG Token a USD fue de $ +0.0081507709.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de GAG Token a USD fue de $ +0.0048762937.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de GAG Token a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.000461573843722963
|-4.79%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0081507709
|+88.91%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0048762937
|+53.19%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de GAG Token: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.68%
-4.79%
+5.56%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 GAG a AUD
A$0.014668272
|1 GAG a GBP
￡0.007334136
|1 GAG a EUR
€0.0088009632
|1 GAG a USD
$0.00916767
|1 GAG a MYR
RM0.041254515
|1 GAG a TRY
₺0.3243521646
|1 GAG a JPY
¥1.4495919804
|1 GAG a RUB
₽0.9583882218
|1 GAG a INR
₹0.7872278229
|1 GAG a IDR
Rp147.8656244601
|1 GAG a PHP
₱0.5356669581
|1 GAG a EGP
￡E.0.4641591321
|1 GAG a BRL
R$0.0561061404
|1 GAG a CAD
C$0.0131097681
|1 GAG a BDT
৳1.116622206
|1 GAG a NGN
₦14.1694590753
|1 GAG a UAH
₴0.3899926818
|1 GAG a VES
Bs0.48588651
|1 GAG a PKR
Rs2.5693311942
|1 GAG a KZT
₸4.8738084021
|1 GAG a THB
฿0.3173847354
|1 GAG a TWD
NT$0.3012496362
|1 GAG a CHF
Fr0.0083425797
|1 GAG a HKD
HK$0.0712327959
|1 GAG a MAD
.د.م0.0922267602