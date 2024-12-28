Precio de Forest Knight (KNIGHT)
El precio en vivo de Forest Knight (KNIGHT) hoy es 0.01151165 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 532.29K USD. KNIGHT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Forest Knight en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 101.22 USD
- La variación de precios de Forest Knight en el día es +3.87%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 46.26M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de KNIGHT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de KNIGHT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Forest Knight a USD fue de $ +0.00042908.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Forest Knight a USD fue de $ -0.0017296979.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Forest Knight a USD fue de $ +0.0026114108.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Forest Knight a USD fue de $ +0.00170126777074143.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00042908
|+3.87%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0017296979
|-15.02%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0026114108
|+22.68%
|90 Días
|$ +0.00170126777074143
|+17.34%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Forest Knight: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.09%
+3.87%
-6.91%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 KNIGHT a AUD
A$0.01841864
|1 KNIGHT a GBP
￡0.0090942035
|1 KNIGHT a EUR
€0.0109360675
|1 KNIGHT a USD
$0.01151165
|1 KNIGHT a MYR
RM0.0514570755
|1 KNIGHT a TRY
₺0.4044042645
|1 KNIGHT a JPY
¥1.816768603
|1 KNIGHT a RUB
₽1.2143639585
|1 KNIGHT a INR
₹0.9829797935
|1 KNIGHT a IDR
Rp185.6717481995
|1 KNIGHT a PHP
₱0.6666396515
|1 KNIGHT a EGP
￡E.0.5853674025
|1 KNIGHT a BRL
R$0.0712571135
|1 KNIGHT a CAD
C$0.016576776
|1 KNIGHT a BDT
৳1.377484039
|1 KNIGHT a NGN
₦17.847431927
|1 KNIGHT a UAH
₴0.4836044165
|1 KNIGHT a VES
Bs0.58709415
|1 KNIGHT a PKR
Rs3.208296855
|1 KNIGHT a KZT
₸6.033255765
|1 KNIGHT a THB
฿0.3922019155
|1 KNIGHT a TWD
NT$0.377812353
|1 KNIGHT a CHF
Fr0.010360485
|1 KNIGHT a HKD
HK$0.089330404
|1 KNIGHT a MAD
.د.م0.116267665