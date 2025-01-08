Precio de Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE)
El precio en vivo de Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE) hoy es 0.01576177 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. FFE a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Forbidden Fruit Energy en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 391.87 USD
- La variación de precios de Forbidden Fruit Energy en el día es -3.10%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de FFE a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de FFE.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Forbidden Fruit Energy a USD fue de $ -0.00050472959207638.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Forbidden Fruit Energy a USD fue de $ -0.0000591901.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Forbidden Fruit Energy a USD fue de $ -0.0002584441.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Forbidden Fruit Energy a USD fue de $ +0.001053568835578787.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00050472959207638
|-3.10%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0000591901
|-0.37%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0002584441
|-1.63%
|90 Días
|$ +0.001053568835578787
|+7.16%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Forbidden Fruit Energy: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+1.04%
-3.10%
-2.32%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The Forbidden Fruit Energy Token is the energy unit in the game. It limits the number of times a player can engage in the games available within the BountyKinds universe. $FFE is also available for purchase. Purchased $FFE tokens can be used to play without having to wait for FFE to recover.
