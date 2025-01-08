Precio de dog spooning cat (SPOON)
El precio en vivo de dog spooning cat (SPOON) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 13.23K USD. SPOON a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de dog spooning cat en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 142.78 USD
- La variación de precios de dog spooning cat en el día es -3.78%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 931.36M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de SPOON a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de SPOON.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de dog spooning cat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de dog spooning cat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de dog spooning cat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de dog spooning cat a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-3.78%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-28.52%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-36.40%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de dog spooning cat: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-3.78%
+3.42%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
"dog spooning cat" (ticker: spoon) emerges as a delightful new project. Inspired by a heartwarming and widely-shared picture of a dog spooning a cat, this meme-based cryptocurrency captures a charming moment of love and companionship between two beloved pets. Dog coins are among the most popular meme coins in the crypto world. On the other hand, cat coins also have a strong following. "dog spooning cat" combines the best of both worlds by bringing together the appeal of both dog and cat coins. This project celebrates the bond between these two animals, aiming to unite dog and cat lovers rather than have them argue over which pet is better. At the heart of dog spooning cat is its enthusiastic and vibrant community. This project thrives on the active participation of its members, who are encouraged to share their love for dogs and cats through memes, artwork, and stories inspired by the original image of the dog spooning the cat. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where everyone can enjoy the companionship that these pets symbolize. The community is all about fun. Members create and share memes, participate in contests, and engage in playful banter about their favorite pets. It's a light-hearted space where creativity is celebrated. Dog and cat lovers often find themselves at odds, debating which pet is superior. "dog spooning cat" aims to end this debate by showcasing a touching moment of unity between a dog and a cat. The project encourages mutual appreciation and camaraderie among pet lovers. By combining the popularity of dog coins and cat coins, dog spooning cat offers a unique and appealing proposition. It’s a project that speaks to the heart, celebrating the love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The project is driven by its community. Decisions are made by the members, and everyone has a chance to contribute and make their voice heard. With a focus on memes, contests, and community events, dog spooning cat ensures that there is never a dull moment. It’s a project that keeps the fun alive while also offering potential rewards for its participants. "dog spooning cat" (spoon) is more than just another meme coin; it's a celebration of the special bond between dogs and cats. By bringing together fans of both, it creates a joyful and inclusive community where everyone can share in the love and laughter. Whether you're a die-hard dog lover, a passionate cat enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates a good meme, dog spooning cat invites you to join in the fun and be part of this heartwarming crypto adventure.
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
