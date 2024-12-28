Precio de BitKan (KAN)
El precio en vivo de BitKan (KAN) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 4.41M USD. KAN a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de BitKan en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 134.35K USD
- La variación de precios de BitKan en el día es +0.07%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 5.45B USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de KAN a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de KAN.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de BitKan a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de BitKan a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de BitKan a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de BitKan a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|+8.96%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|+6.35%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de BitKan: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.03%
+0.07%
+2.47%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
BITKAN as an App serving cryptocurrency users and integrating market, information, mining monitoring and wallet, it provides four language versions, namely Chinese, English, Russian and Japanese. Now it has more than 5 million users from 170 countries around the world. BITKAN provides quotations and candlestick charts of more than 2,200 kinds of cryptocurrencies from more than 50 major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. It has achieved News cooperation with more than 70 international media. The daily news updates are over 300, and the daily reads of the News section are over 500 thousand. BITKAN provides wallet services for digital asset transfer, such as BTC, BCH, DASH, ETH, SAFE, and it has provided stable and secure wallet service for the assets of 170,000 users. The team will launch the first blockchain-concentrated community around the blockchain industry based on the BITKAN platform: K Site. The community will encourage users to produce high-quality contents, and users can get profits in the form of cryptocurrencies by publishing high-quality contents. The communities created by users in the community will be presented in the form of "K Site". The creators can set up the "K Site" to pay for admission or join for free. By composing high-quality contents, it can attract other users to join in and form their own "K Sites". Users having joined in can read the contents of the "circle" or post their own content in the "circle". On the other hand, users can also set a certain content for paid reading, the more people who read, the greater the income. Users can also reward the content to encourage the author to continue to compose more and better content. KAN will be used to pay for the platform services of BITKAN. If a user keeps sufficient amount of KAN will enjoy a certain percentage discount for service fees, and service fees will be deducted from KAN. The main project team comes from BITKAN, which currently provides price monitoring, news and information, mining monitoring, wallet and other services for cryptocurrencies. Users can store cryptocurrencies simply, conveniently and safely through the BITKAN app. At the same time, they can check the market price of cryptocurrencies of major exchanges in real time, get timely and fresh industry information at home and abroad, and set up price reminders by BITKAN app. And it has real-time mining monitoring, which allows you to master the running condition of the mining machine whenever and wherever possible. The token is called "KAN". A strict limit of 10 billion KAN will be issued, and will never be increased. KAN will be issued according to the Ethereum ERC 20 standard. KAN's profit comes mainly from the payment fees, exchange fees and membership service fees from the BITKAN platform. BITKAN is already online. The team is currently developing the "K Site" feature which is a decentralized crytocurrency-concentrated & content payment community. KAN will be online as the same time as the "K Site" feature, which is scheduled in May 2018.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 KAN a AUD
A$--
|1 KAN a GBP
￡--
|1 KAN a EUR
€--
|1 KAN a USD
$--
|1 KAN a MYR
RM--
|1 KAN a TRY
₺--
|1 KAN a JPY
¥--
|1 KAN a RUB
₽--
|1 KAN a INR
₹--
|1 KAN a IDR
Rp--
|1 KAN a PHP
₱--
|1 KAN a EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAN a BRL
R$--
|1 KAN a CAD
C$--
|1 KAN a BDT
৳--
|1 KAN a NGN
₦--
|1 KAN a UAH
₴--
|1 KAN a VES
Bs--
|1 KAN a PKR
Rs--
|1 KAN a KZT
₸--
|1 KAN a THB
฿--
|1 KAN a TWD
NT$--
|1 KAN a CHF
Fr--
|1 KAN a HKD
HK$--
|1 KAN a MAD
.د.م--