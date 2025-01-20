Precio de Bitcoin20 (BTC20)
El precio en vivo de Bitcoin20 (BTC20) hoy es 0.107198 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. BTC20 a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Bitcoin20 en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 208.98 USD
- La variación de precios de Bitcoin20 en el día es +3.63%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de BTC20 a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de BTC20.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin20 a USD fue de $ +0.00375378.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin20 a USD fue de $ -0.0081755412.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin20 a USD fue de $ -0.0252319436.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin20 a USD fue de $ -0.05045655287559416.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00375378
|+3.63%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0081755412
|-7.62%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0252319436
|-23.53%
|90 Días
|$ -0.05045655287559416
|-32.00%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Bitcoin20: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+1.50%
+3.63%
-9.95%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? BTC20 is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ERC-20 version of Bitcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, recreating the state of the Bitcoin blockchain and token supply from 2011, when there were only 6.05 million BTC in circulation and the price was $1. With every original Bitcoin block confirmation, a number of $BTC20 tokens will be released and distributed to stakers via a verified staking contract in line with the Bitcoin release schedule. After the presale, $BTC20 holders can stake their tokens to receive a share of the staking rewards. The more $BTC20 tokens a person stakes, the higher the rewards they are going to receive. What makes your project unique? Building upon the foundations of the Bitcoin release mechanism, which is Proof-of-Work (PoW), BTC20 introduces the less energy intensive Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model that rewards participants in proportion to their staked tokens. Through this mechanism, BTC20 presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a substantial share of the rewards released through the Ethereum-based staking contract. The more individuals stake their BTC20, the greater their share of the released rewards. This design fosters a community-driven ecosystem, where collective action drives the prosperity of all participants. History of your project. BTC20 presale started on the 17th of July and ended on the 29th of July, raising $6,050,000 and reaching its presale goal in only 12 days. Staking of BTC20 tokens started on the 9th of August and over 40% of the supply, $2.5 million have been staked in the first 18 hours since the launch. What’s next for your project? After the presale, 14,950,000 BTC20 remain tokens were locked in the staking contract to reward staking pool participants. With every Bitcoin block confirmation, 50 BTC20 tokens are released and distributed to all participants in the staking pool. Rewards accrue in real time every 10 minutes. Similar to Bitcoin, the project will have 4-year halvings. BTC20 is programmed to reduce its simulated block rewards by 50% every four years, starting at 50 BTC20 every 10 minutes. The first BTC20 halving will be in 2025 when the rewards will be reduced to 25 BTC20 per block. The second BTC20 Halving will be in 2029 and the rewards will reduced to 12.5 BTC20 per block. The third BTC20 Halving will be 2033 when the rewards will be reduced to 6.25 BTC20 per block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for buyers to receive staking rewards and earn some passive income. The percentage of rewards users earn is directly proportional to the overall number of tokens staked. Since BTC20 is a proof-of-stake token, buyers who decide to stake their tokens have the opportunity to contribute to the network's security as well.
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 BTC20 a AUD
A$0.17258878
|1 BTC20 a GBP
￡0.08790236
|1 BTC20 a EUR
€0.10398206
|1 BTC20 a USD
$0.107198
|1 BTC20 a MYR
RM0.482391
|1 BTC20 a TRY
₺3.79802514
|1 BTC20 a JPY
¥16.75183146
|1 BTC20 a RUB
₽10.98350708
|1 BTC20 a INR
₹9.28120284
|1 BTC20 a IDR
Rp1,757.34398112
|1 BTC20 a PHP
₱6.2764429
|1 BTC20 a EGP
￡E.5.38348356
|1 BTC20 a BRL
R$0.6539078
|1 BTC20 a CAD
C$0.15436512
|1 BTC20 a BDT
৳13.024557
|1 BTC20 a NGN
₦166.97482074
|1 BTC20 a UAH
₴4.51410778
|1 BTC20 a VES
Bs5.788692
|1 BTC20 a PKR
Rs29.88465844
|1 BTC20 a KZT
₸56.89855444
|1 BTC20 a THB
฿3.68653922
|1 BTC20 a TWD
NT$3.52574222
|1 BTC20 a CHF
Fr0.09755018
|1 BTC20 a HKD
HK$0.83400044
|1 BTC20 a MAD
.د.م1.07626792