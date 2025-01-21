Precio de Baby X (BABYX)
El precio en vivo de Baby X (BABYX) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. BABYX a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Baby X en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 324.27 USD
- La variación de precios de Baby X en el día es +2.77%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de BABYX a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de BABYX.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Baby X a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Baby X a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Baby X a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Baby X a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+2.77%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-6.48%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-16.49%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Baby X: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.98%
+2.77%
+4.70%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
