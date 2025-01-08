Precio de Alman (ALMAN)
El precio en vivo de Alman (ALMAN) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 12.56K USD. ALMAN a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Alman en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 12.58 USD
- La variación de precios de Alman en el día es -6.76%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 999.80M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de ALMAN a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de ALMAN.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Alman a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Alman a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Alman a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Alman a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-6.76%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-31.75%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-12.53%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Alman: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-6.76%
-7.18%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision: Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including: Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support. Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token. Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany. Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers. Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project. Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token. Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
