Precio de 0x Leverage (OXL)
El precio en vivo de 0x Leverage (OXL) hoy es 0.00188143 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. OXL a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de 0x Leverage en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 9.11K USD
- La variación de precios de 0x Leverage en el día es -3.80%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de OXL a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de OXL.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de 0x Leverage a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de 0x Leverage a USD fue de $ -0.0010407444.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de 0x Leverage a USD fue de $ -0.0007021052.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de 0x Leverage a USD fue de $ -0.0020781122801756595.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-3.80%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0010407444
|-55.31%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0007021052
|-37.31%
|90 Días
|$ -0.0020781122801756595
|-52.48%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de 0x Leverage: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+1.00%
-3.80%
-13.50%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 OXL a AUD
A$0.0030291023
|1 OXL a GBP
￡0.001505144
|1 OXL a EUR
€0.0018249871
|1 OXL a USD
$0.00188143
|1 OXL a MYR
RM0.008466435
|1 OXL a TRY
₺0.0665649934
|1 OXL a JPY
¥0.2981125835
|1 OXL a RUB
₽0.197738293
|1 OXL a INR
₹0.1615960227
|1 OXL a IDR
Rp30.3456409129
|1 OXL a PHP
₱0.1100260264
|1 OXL a EGP
￡E.0.0951627294
|1 OXL a BRL
R$0.0115143516
|1 OXL a CAD
C$0.0026904449
|1 OXL a BDT
৳0.229158174
|1 OXL a NGN
₦2.9079193937
|1 OXL a UAH
₴0.0800360322
|1 OXL a VES
Bs0.09971579
|1 OXL a PKR
Rs0.5272895718
|1 OXL a KZT
₸1.0002246309
|1 OXL a THB
฿0.065285621
|1 OXL a TWD
NT$0.0618802327
|1 OXL a CHF
Fr0.0017121013
|1 OXL a HKD
HK$0.0146187111
|1 OXL a MAD
.د.م0.0189271858