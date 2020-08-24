mexc
WAVES3S es el token apalancado para WAVES 3x Short. El producto puede experimentar una alta volatilidad y una erosión del valor liquidativo.

Lea las Preguntas frecuentes sobre ETF apalancados antes del trading.

Aquí para ayudarte 24/7 sobre ETFs de apalancamiento: Comunidad ETF MEXC

WAVES3S
WAVES 3 times Short (WAVES3S) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of WAVES. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
Nombre
WAVES3S
Tiempo de emisión
2020-08-24 00:00:00
Precio de emisión
1 USDT
Suministro máx.
-
