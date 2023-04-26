mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

UrDEX

URD/USDT
0.07801--
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.10405
24h Mínimo
0.07000
24h Volumen (URD)
6.90M
24h Volumen (USDT)
621.49K
24h Máximo
0.10405
24h Mínimo
0.07000
24h Volumen (URD)
6.90M
24h Volumen (USDT)
621.49K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
URD
UrDEX Finance is a community-driven project that aims to solve the liquidity problem by enabling disparate forms of liquidity to connect with markets in a decentralized way. UrDEX offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, yield instruments, an AMM framework and staking, and a Launchpad. UrDEX's unique approach is that it intertwines many decentralized markets and instruments, creating a broader range of network effects.
Resumen
Nombre
URD
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
100,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(URD)

(USDT)

0.07801$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Maker 0% / Taker 0%
HOT
Comprar URD
Vender URD
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoURD
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- URD
PrecioUSDT
MontoURD
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea