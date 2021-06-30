mexc
IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026120.00%
$0.00
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
Resumen
Nombre
TITAN
Tiempo de emisión
2021-06-30 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
--
