mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
Swerve DAO
SWRV/USDT
0.079470.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.08649
24h Mínimo
0.07628
24h Volumen (SWRV)
148.82K
24h Volumen (USDT)
12.02K
24h Máximo
0.08649
24h Mínimo
0.07628
24h Volumen (SWRV)
148.82K
24h Volumen (USDT)
12.02K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
SWRV
Swerves is Curve's fork project Swerve uses fair token distribution, no pre-mining and private placement, and is completely owned by the community. Swerve allows users to provide liquidity to Swerve to obtain ySWRV tokens, and then mortgage them into Swerve DAO to earn SWRV tokens. Swerve will issue a total supply of 33 million SWRV rewards in governance tokens over 6 years. In order to encourage growth, Swerve will provide more SWRV rewards in the first two weeks, approximately 9 million SWRV token rewards, and the first year. SWRV token rewards are the same.
Resumen
Nombre
SWRV
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
1,086,730.01
Libro de Ordenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(SWRV)

(USDT)

0.07947$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(SWRV)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(SWRV)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar SWRV
Vender SWRV
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoSWRV
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- SWRV
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoSWRV
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM