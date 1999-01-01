STAR10

THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.

NombreSTAR10

Suministro Máx.1,000,000,000

Tiempo de Emisión--

Suministro Circulante67,917,588.57757287

Precio de Emisión--

Buscar
Favoritos
STAR10/USDT
Ronaldinho Coin
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (STAR10)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Info
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Línea 1
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...