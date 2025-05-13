RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

NombreRDAC

PuestoNo.1692

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)20.26%

Suministro de circulación133,434,680.35315761

Suministro máx.1,000,000,000

Suministro total1,000,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.1334%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Precio más bajo0.016002452285757803,2025-05-24

Blockchain públicaBASE

