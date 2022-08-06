One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.