Mercados
Spot
HOT
Futuros
Futuros M-Day
ETFs
Búsquedas Top
Eventos Populares
Trade
Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente Windows
Ver más
OGzClub
OGZ/USDT
0.000000000
--
$
0.00
24h Máximo
0.000000000
24h Mínimo
0.000000000
24h Volumen (OGZ)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.000000000
24h Mínimo
0.000000000
24h Volumen (OGZ)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
OGZ
OGz is the pioneering MemeFi project that strives to create a thriving community by incorporating the beloved Meme culture with DeFi.
Resumen
Nombre
OGZ
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
White Paper
Sitio web oficial
Explorador de bloques
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
118,000,000,000
Libro de Órdenes
0.000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
Precio(USDT)
(OGZ)
(USDT)
0.000000000
≈
$
0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto
()
Tiempo
Trading OGZ_USDT ha sido pausado.
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Comprar OGZ
Vender OGZ
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible
--
USDT
Precio
USDT
Monto
OGZ
Total
USDT
Trading en Pausa
Disponible
--
OGZ
Precio
USDT
Monto
OGZ
Total
USDT
Trading en Pausa
Orden actual
(0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Orden actual
(0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ocultar Otros Pares
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
MEXC English
MEXC Bengali
MEXC港臺
MEXC Indonesian
MEXC Español
MEXC EN
MEXC Malaysian
MEXC Japan
MEXC Arabic - عربي
MEXC Russian
MEXC Português
MEXC Korean
MEXC Filipino
MEXC Türkiye
MEXC India
MEXC Vietnam
MEXC Deutsch
MEXC Persia
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...